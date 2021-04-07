Man charged with shooting, killing St. Pete mother of 2 in front of her kids

article

St. Petersburg police arrested Tyron Jackasal, 20, for shooting and killing K’Mia Simmons while she was in a car with her children.

Jackasal, who was already in jail on a robbery charge, is now facing charges of second-degree murder.

Investigators said Simmons was in the passenger seat of a Volvo in the 1800 block of 22nd street south on March 30 when someone started shooting from another vehicle. She was struck at least once while she was holding her 1-year-old baby in her arms.

Her 2-year-old child was in the backseat, where a second bullet barely missed the toddler, Chief Anthony Holloway said.

Police said several people were in the area when the shots were fired. They said Simmons was not the intended target, but they do believe the shooter targeted the vehicle she was in and ambushed the car.

No one else inside the vehicle was hurt.

