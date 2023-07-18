Man convicted of murdering his wife 8 years ago pushes for new trial

An almost decade old murder case was back in front of a Tampa judge today.

Defendant Colin Maloney is pushing for a new trial eight years after he was convicted of killing his wife. Maloney claims she died by suicide, and now he blames his former attorneys for mistakes that cost him his freedom.

This morning the judge heard new evidence in the case that a jury never got to hear.

Investigators said in March 2012, Maloney strangled his wife to death and made it look like she took her own life with a cord.

Colin Maloney said his attorneys eight years ago made mistakes.

His new attorney, Paul Johnson, told the judge that Maloney said he found his wife dead in the family home and called for help.

"He tells them his wife is on her knees when he saw her, and he tells them twice she had a cord in front of her face," explained Johnson.

However, prosecutors said the evidence doesn’t support a suicide by hanging.

Maloney stated that his lawyers never challenged the state's theory especially with defense experts like, Dr. Elliott Stern, forensic structural engineer.

This morning Dr. Stern showed the judge a physics-based simulation he created using calculations and the bodies kneeling position, as it was discovered. The simulation explains the marks on Felicia Maloney’s neck using the physical evidence.

Dr. Elliott Stern created a simulation based on how the body was discovered.

"It cannot be ruled out this is a hanging in the manner in which I just described here," explained Stern.

However, prosecutor John Terry challenged Stern’s findings and his expertise.

"You’re not a medical examiner correct?" asked Terry.

"That’s correct I have no medical degree. I’ve only done medical related research, but I’m not a medical doctor," responded Stern.

Maloney also told investigators, that his wife had a history of depression and addiction, but his defense team never shared that with the jury. Now, Maloney wants a chance to tell a new jury.

Tampa Judge Michelle Sisco has scheduled another hearing next month. She is expected to rule once testimony wraps up.