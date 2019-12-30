Man suspected of raping woman in North Port captured in West Virginia

article

North Port police say the 28-year-old accused of raping a 72-year-old woman in North Port earlier this month has been arrested in West Virginia.

Robert McKenzie was wanted for sexual assault, which police said happened in a gazebo along U.S. 41 on Dec. 8.

He now faces more charges in W.Va., including drug possession, lying law enforcement, felon in possession of a firearm, and conspiracy.

He will be extradited to Sarasota County to face charges of sexual battery and battery on someone older than 65.

