Man accused of stealing wallets, purses and gun in Polk County car burglary spree: PCSO

The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeffrey Gilbert, 23, in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Polk County. Investigators say wallets, purses and a handgun were stolen from unlocked vehicles, and stolen credit cards were later used for fraudulent purchases. Gilbert faces multiple charges and had warrants in Sumter County and Lake County, PCSO said.



The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Polk County.

The backstory:

Investigators say the case began in January when a wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the Four Corners area of Davenport. Detectives believe it was just one of many car break-ins in which wallets, purses and a handgun were taken from unlocked vehicles.

PCSO says the stolen credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases at several stores.

The Leesburg Police Department in Lake County identified a suspect, Jeffrey Gilbert, 23, in a related investigation.

Polk County detectives say they were able to connect Gilbert to multiple crimes within the county.

On Tuesday, deputies located Gilbert at a residence on Captiva Drive in Davenport. Gilbert initially refused to leave the home but eventually went outside and was taken into custody.

Gilbert was booked on the following charges:

Armed burglary

Burglary of a conveyance (3 counts)

Fraudulent use of a credit card (4 counts)

Unlawful possession of four or less personal identification (2 counts)

Unlawful possession of five or personal identification (2 counts)

Petit theft (3 counts)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Grand theft of a firearm

Resisting an officer without violence

Dig deeper:

Investigators also discovered Gilbert had warrants in other counties.

In Sumter County, Gilbert was wanted for burglary of a conveyance and petit theft. In Lake County, Gilbert was facing charges including fraudulent use of a credit card, scheme to defraud, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.