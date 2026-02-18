Man accused of stealing wallets, purses and gun in Polk County car burglary spree: PCSO
DAVENPORT, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a 23-year-old man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries in Polk County.
The backstory:
Investigators say the case began in January when a wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the Four Corners area of Davenport. Detectives believe it was just one of many car break-ins in which wallets, purses and a handgun were taken from unlocked vehicles.
PCSO says the stolen credit cards were later used to make fraudulent purchases at several stores.
The Leesburg Police Department in Lake County identified a suspect, Jeffrey Gilbert, 23, in a related investigation.
Polk County detectives say they were able to connect Gilbert to multiple crimes within the county.
On Tuesday, deputies located Gilbert at a residence on Captiva Drive in Davenport. Gilbert initially refused to leave the home but eventually went outside and was taken into custody.
Gilbert was booked on the following charges:
- Armed burglary
- Burglary of a conveyance (3 counts)
- Fraudulent use of a credit card (4 counts)
- Unlawful possession of four or less personal identification (2 counts)
- Unlawful possession of five or personal identification (2 counts)
- Petit theft (3 counts)
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Grand theft of a firearm
- Resisting an officer without violence
Dig deeper:
Investigators also discovered Gilbert had warrants in other counties.
In Sumter County, Gilbert was wanted for burglary of a conveyance and petit theft. In Lake County, Gilbert was facing charges including fraudulent use of a credit card, scheme to defraud, grand theft and criminal use of personal identification.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.