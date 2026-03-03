Manatee County Commissioner Carol Ann Felts honored after sudden passing: 'She came in like a storm'

The Brief Manatee County commissioners have named the Carol Ann Felts Preserve at David J. Crane Park. Commissioners also took the first steps in forming The Rural Lands and Citizens Advisory Board, which was a vision of Felts. Once created, the Rural Lands and Citizens’ Advisory Board will provide recommendations to the commission on issues affecting rural communities, agricultural lands and conservation efforts.



The Manatee County Commission honored the late Commissioner Carol Ann Felts Tuesday morning — one week after her sudden passing at her Myakka City home.

Many considered Felts a "one-of-a-kind" commissioner for standing up for what she believed in and not backing down. Felts' family and others are working to now continue her legacy.

Big picture view:

One seat sat empty at the Manatee County Commission meeting on Tuesday, but the community that Felts was dedicated to serving came out to honor her.

"She was here, because her district needed a voice. Her district didn’t have a voice at all," said Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse.

Felts stood up for her residents and often went against developers. She represented a way of life that is quickly disappearing.

"She came in like a storm to represent District 1, but also Myakka and Parrish and Ellenton and Northern Palmetto, and she did it with a passion that you don’t see in normal politicians," said Kruse.

The backstory:

Commissioner Felts was proud of her heritage. Her family has called Florida home for more than 200 years and stretches 10 generations.

"If you're going to live in paradise, you need to be a mindful gardener," Felts once said.

For decades, Felts fought for what she believed was right. She was elected to the Manatee County Commission in 2024 and beat a developer-backed candidate.

"She knew what she wanted to do for her people and she went out of her way to do it," said Manatee County Commissioner Dr. Bob McCann.

Her impact was felt by those who gathered on Tuesday to remember her after her passing one week ago.

"When you gave her a job, she would go for it with everything she had," said Pastor Mike Harrison.

Why you should care:

Manatee County commissioners have named the Carol Ann Felts Preserve at David J. Crane Park in Myakka City in her honor. Crane Park was recently expanded by 16 acres, to allow for more public access to green space and natural habitat.

They also took the first steps towards the creating of the Rural Lands and Citizens Advisory Board, which was a longtime goal for Felts. The Rural Lands and Citizens Advisory Board will provide recommendations to the county commission on issues affecting rural communities, agricultural lands and conservation efforts, ensuring residents have a direct voice in decisions that shape the future of Manatee County’s rural areas.

"Our mom was a force of nature. She was brilliant, she was determined, she was resilient," said her son, Nicholas Felts.

Her family hopes her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of Floridians.

"The downright disastrous and idiotic ideas like golf courses on conservation land and cruise ports in the most pristine parts of Manatee County, Tampa Bay. Those will keep coming. Now that my mom’s voice can no longer protect old Florida, I hope you can honor her, by raising yours," her son said.

Manatee County, along with the cities of Bradenton and Palmetto, dedicated March 3 as "Commissioner Carol Ann Felts Day."

What they're saying:

Felts' family also released the following statement:

"Our Mom was a force of nature - brilliant, determined, and resilient. Born into a family that has called Florida home for over 200 years and that now stretches through 10 generations, she was passionate about preserving our state’s natural beauty for her granddaughters and for future generations. She instilled that love of nature in all of us and we were proud to see her turn her passion into purpose. Her role and duties as County Commissioner gave mom a great sense of pride and fulfillment. For that opportunity, my family will be forever grateful to her constituents.

Just a few weeks ago my mom emailed an article about the Conservation Partnerships to preserve rural lands. She wrote "…of all the things I’ve tried to accomplish as a commissioner, this is one I’m very proud. I hope one day my grandkids can see it and know their Grandma saved that piece of Old Florida so they would know what used to be.

It is our hope that her legacy will serve to inspire the next wave of activism that helps preserve our unique Florida ecosystems. The environmentally disastrous and downright idiotic ideas like golf courses on conservation land and cruise ports in the most pristine parts of Tampa Bay will keep coming. Now that my mom’s voice can no longer protect Old Florida, I hope you all can honor her by raising yours."