Manatee County exempts churches from mask requirements

Manatee County said in a tweet Tuesday that commissioners voted to exempt houses of worship from its order requiring face coverings.

Commissioners added the amendment to its face mask resolution, but still encourage everyone to continue distancing, or wear a mask when inside and not able to keep a safe distance from others.

It's been about a month since Manatee County Commission voted to require face coverings in most public places, with exceptions for those with certain health conditions and children under age 6.

Holmes Beach and the city of Anna Maria had already put mask ordinances into place before the county's went into effect.

RELATED: City of Venice approves ordinance requiring face coverings

It's not clear what prompted the county to change its mandate to exclude churches.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the county developed a new coalition, which included the health department, county commissioners, the school district, local business owners and health organizations, called Mask Up! Manatee to encourage healthy behavior, including wearing a mask. As part of the program, free masks were being given out to the public.