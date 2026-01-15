Manatee County Fair still draws crowds despite cold temperatures opening night

The Brief The Manatee County Fair kicked off Thursday night with free admission for those who brought a canned good. Despite temperatures dropping into the mid 40s, a large crowd showed up for opening night. The county fair runs through Sunday, January 25, featuring 38 rides, dozens of food vendors, shows and livestock.



As a bitter cold snap sweeps through Florida, freeze warnings were in effect for much of the Sunshine State. Despite the cold, though, crowds still poured into the Manatee County Fair on opening night.

With the wind whipping, rides spinning and food steaming, temperatures dropped dramatically across the fairgrounds.

What they're saying:

Once the fairgrounds opened, dozens of people were already lined up outside the Kiwanis Club’s corn dog booth. Jessica Bachmeier, who runs the booth, said cold weather is nothing new for fairgoers.

"The cold never deters people from coming," she said. "It seems like every year when the fair starts it’s cold and rainy, so we’re used to it."

Walking through the fair, many attendees could be seen bundled up in jackets, blankets and beanies.

Lynn Strawn and her husband George, who are from Bradenton, say they’ve been attending the fair for more than two decades.

"We ended up borrowing some clothes from our thrift store," she said. "Gloves and hats."

Roger and Lacey Laird brought their two young children to the fair from Parrish. As temperatures dropped, the fairgrounds turned into a hunt for warm comfort food.

"Pizza, buffalo chicken wrap from Suzie Q’s, steak tips, funnel cakes, fried Oreos," Lacey said. "I mean, we got to get it all."

Roger said food is a major reason their family keeps coming back.

"This is our favorite time of the year to come here and eat," he said. "Support the locals and everything else."

Dig deeper:

Inside the livestock barns, cattle were cleaned and prepped for showtime. One of them was Tater, a silver steer weighing more than 1,400 pounds. His handler, Sophi Jo Branscomb, said he’s built for cold nights.

"Unlike you and me, they are much bigger animals," she said. "They have a lot more fat and muscle to keep them warm. Along with this luxurious hair."

Ice cream stands sat empty, but warm treats drew steady crowds. Nearly 2,000 glazed donuts were sold outside Peachey’s Baking Company on opening night.

Owner Sam Peachey said the cold weather worked in his favor.

"Seems like a lot of people are looking forward to getting warm donuts," he concluded. "It’s a good night because the cold weather is definitely good for business."

What's next:

This year marks the 110th annual Manatee County Fair, which runs each night until Sunday, January 25.