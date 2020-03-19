Manatee, Sarasota counties stagger beach closings, starting Friday

Officials in Manatee and Sarasota counties decided together they should close their beaches before the weekend.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the sand along Manatee County will close starting Friday, March 20 at 6 a.m. Sarasota's beaches will close starting Saturday, March 21 at 6 a.m.

Manatee County's public safety director, Jacob Saur announced the closures Thursday afternoon from the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center.

In Manatee County, barricades will be set up in some beach access parking lots and other lots will be closed.

The counties said they are closing their beaches so displaced vacationers did not come enmasse to Sarasota and Manatee.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

