Massive sinkhole near New Port Richey restaurant reopens three months later

The massive sinkhole that opened in Pasco County back in October has reopened and grown, county officials said.

The view from SkyFOX shows the sinkhole adjacent to the Varsity Sports Club on Little Road in New Port Richey. County officials said a sinkhole repair company filled the hole on Jan. 7. Four days later, the fill material began to collapse.

On Thursday, county officials said the hole has grown about another four feet on the north side and is about 50 feet wide.

The depression in October grew from 70 feet deep to 130 feet deep in a matter of days. The sinkhole is on private property and the owner’s contractor is working on trying to fix it, officials added.

There is no word yet on evacuations. One southbound lane of Little Road is closed.

