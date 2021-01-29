While the Bucs defend the field, this team defends the skies

MacDill Air Force Base Public Affairs kept it simple Friday, saying, you watch the game and they’ll watch the skies.

FOX 13 got to meet the inter-agency team that helps make air defense for the Super Bowl happen.

"We’ve done a threat assessment for this specific event with the Department of Homeland Security," said Special Agent Ronald Hopper with the FBI. "There are no specific threats regarding this event."

Hopper offered up some good news when it comes to the Super Bowl preparations, but that doesn’t mean they’re letting their guard down.

The inner-agency team we met Friday includes the FAA, the FBI, Customs and Border Protection, Civil Air Patrol, and the Tampa Police Department’s Aviation Unit, all partnering with NORAD.

"North American Aerospace Command is that overall command that helps ensure air security for our country," said Col. Benjamin R. Jonsson, MacDill’s base commander.

Part of that security around Super Bowl Sunday includes a no-drone zone.

"Starting today at the Tampa Riverwalk and within a two-mile radius of the Riverwalk, drones are prohibited," said the FAA’s Mike O’Harra. "Through most of the coming week."

Among the many eyes in the sky will be Tampa Police Department’s aviation unit.

"Any information, aviation-wise, that comes into the aviation operations center, will be vetted and passed on to the joint operations center for further investigation as needed," said pilot Chris Shepherd.

Within an hour of the game, a temporary flight restriction will extend out from the city 30 miles – if that’s violated, the fighter jets get involved.

"An immediate reaction and response to help thwart anything on that temporary flight restriction," said Lt. Col. Alex Edwards with the Air Force’s 125th Fighter Wing. "We’re here to keep the Super Bowl safe and provide that air superiority and cover so everyone can enjoy the game on that Sunday."

The FBI was asked if they’re on any heightened alert for domestic terrorism after the events of January 6 – he said long before the siege on the U.S. Capitol, it’s been no different than on any given day before September 11, 2001.

