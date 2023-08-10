PCSO: Motorcyclist killed in Polk County crash

article

A 40-year-old Davenport man riding a motorcycle died in Polk County after a crash on Wednesday evening, according to investigators.

Officials say the man lost control of his white 2022 Harley-Davidson motorcycle as he was traveling south on Lake Marion Creek Road, between Haines City and Poinciana.

READ: Pedestrian hit and killed by semi-truck in Lakeland, police say

Deputies say a 34-year-old Poinciana woman was driving her white 2021 Nissan Altima in the northbound lane when the motorcyclist was speeding around sharp curves and slid into her lane.

According to investigators, the 40-year-old man fell off the bike and went under the Nissan during the crash. Deputies say he was wearing a helmet.

READ: Driver in Bradenton hit-and-run flees on foot, police say

When officials arrived on the scene, deputies say the woman had no injuries, but the man was taken to an area hospital where he passed away.

A portion of Lake Marion Creek Road was closed for about three hours, according to PCSO.