Naked Florida man hides in tanning bed after trying to set gym on fire at closing time: LCSO
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Florida man’s attempt to get buff ended up with him behind bars when deputies say he ran through a gym in the buff and tried to hide in a tanning bed at closing time.
The backstory:
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Henrry Antunez-Avarado, 25, began acting erratically after staff at Planet Fitness on South Tamiami Trail asked him to leave because it was closing.
Staff called authorities and said Antunez-Avarado removed his clothing and was running naked through the gym.
READ: Missing Florida woman seen getting into car last spotted in Tampa area
Investigators said he crawled into the ceiling, knocked down several tiles throughout the building and tried to start a fire in the bathroom.
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Surveillance footage shows him sprinting through the building unclothed, entering multiple rooms, and even lying down—completely naked—on a hydro massage bed.
Deputies found him hiding inside a tanning bed and arrested him.
READ: Lakeland officer arrested for reporting false crime after unmarked patrol car window shattered: PCSO
Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office
Antunez-Avarado was charged with indecent exposure, arson, criminal mischief and providing false information to law enforcement.
LCSO said Antunez-Avarado was convicted in 2023 of attempted burglary, trespassing and loitering/prowling.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Lee County Sheriff's Office.