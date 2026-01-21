National Passenger Safety Week aims to have drivers and passengers speak up for safety

The Brief National Passenger Safety Week is January 19–26. This week aims to remind us that road safety doesn’t start and end with the driver.



The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports nationwide that passengers make up 24% of passenger-vehicle fatalities. Passengers face the same deadly risks in a crash as the driver.

Passenger Safety Tips

Speak up if the driver is speeding, distracted, or acting unsafely.

Keep noise and distractions to a minimum.

Wear your seat belt on every trip.

Offer to handle navigation or messages.

Never ride with an impaired or reckless driver.

Mark Jenkins with AAA says passengers have more power in their seat than they think, given the opportunity to save lives.

"As a passenger, you have the power to save lives because if you're riding with a driver who is distracted or speeding or driving recklessly or impaired, it's on us as passengers to speak up, intervene if necessary, because doing so could prevent a deadly crash," Jenkins said.

AAA also reports fatal crashes have grown by 51% when a teen driver has only teen passengers in the car. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that more than 600 people were killed in a crash involving a teen driver. 62% of those crashes were teens who were riding with a teen driver.

Advice for Parents of Teen Passengers

Set expectations early

Limit the number of teen passengers in the vehicle

Model the behavior you want

Practice real scenarios

Make safety non-negotiable

Stay involved

Give them an out

"It's important for you to realize that a car full of teenagers is one of the most dangerous places your child can be. When teen passengers ride with a teen driver, the risk of a deadly crash skyrockets. I mean, we're talking about a 51% jump in fatality rates. So, it is important to set limits, have those tough conversations with your kids about being a safe passenger. Doing so could save lives," Jenkins said.

