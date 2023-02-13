Interim president of New College's 650 students gets $700,000 salary after board skips public comment

The board of New College approved interim president Richard Corcoran's contract in an 11-1 vote Monday. With the approval comes a potential revolution in the way the public liberal arts school teaches – and does business. But exactly how is yet to be seen.

Corcoran brings connections. He is better known by most as the state's commissioner of education under Ron DeSantis. He was also once the state House speaker.

"He also has political ties to help us secure necessary funding for the school. He's a forward-facing person," said New College alum and Palm Beach attorney Debra Jenks.

But during the board's Monday Zoom meeting to vote and approve Corcoran, questions arose about the process to approve him.

One member of the board said he had a scheduling conflict and asked to hold the discussion and vote before hearing public comments.

Several who spoke after the vote said Corcoran's push for school vouchers indicated he was not the right choice to lead a public school.

"He has a terrible record of leadership and questionable moral judgment."

"He will destroy New College as an institution no matter what ideology he hides behind."

"It is absurd public comment was moved to the end, after decisions were made."

"What you are doing here is throwing taxpayer money to your friends."

Even several board members who voted yes questioned the size of the payout.

Corcoran stands to make $699,000 a year, plus an $84,000 housing allowance, a $12,000 car allowance, memberships to clubs deemed in the school's interest and over a $100,000 a year in retirement benefits.

Jenks argued it was all necessary to lure a quality candidate.

"Various contracts were reviewed personally by me," said Jenks. "The ranges here are totally within those ranges. There is so much to be done very quickly for an institution that has the types of issues that New College unfortunately has."

One board member noted this would be a $400,000 raise from the previous president who was forced out by the new board.

The $700,000 is less than the $1,000,000 made by the president of the University of Florida, but slightly above what the president of the University of South Florida president makes.

There are fewer than 700 students at the school, which has been a sticking point for some who say enrollment figures have to be turned around.

The only member who voted no was the student body president. She argued more candidates should have been publicly considered.

The board chair says Corcoran was only hired on an interim basis, and that an additional search could begin soon.



