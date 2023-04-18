New data shows that car thefts are on the rise in Florida

New data shows car thefts have increased by about six percent in Florida from 2021 to 2022. Last year, according to the latest figures from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, there were nearly 46000 vehicles swiped here in the sunshine state. That ranks us 4th most across the country.

"A lot of people just have a false sense of security and think they're safe in their surroundings. While that may be true, 99 percent of the time, all it takes is one person in the wrong place at the wrong time," said Phil Martello, a public information officer for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

In Hillsborough County, since April 3rd, there've been 53 motor vehicle thefts, and 40% of those were left unlocked.

"It is a crime of opportunity. It makes it a lot easier for someone to get in your car," Martello said.

And pickup truck drivers, you need to pay extra attention. According to carverticle.com, full-sized Ford and Chevy pickups are the top two most stolen vehicles.

AAA is offering a few extra tips for drivers looking to keep their cars safe from the bad guys.

"Parking in a well-lit area, locking the doors, closing the windows, removing spare keys, and making sure you haven’t left any valuables in plain sight," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins.