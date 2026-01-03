New York flavor in downtown Tampa

The Brief From bacon and eggs to shrimp and grits, this diner in downtown Tampa has something for everyone. Uptown Joe's New York Diner is open early for the early birds and stays open late for those closing down the city after midnight. Everything is prepared on site by friendly staff that treats you like family.



In the center of downtown Tampa, there's a taste of a typical New York diner ready to serve anyone with a craving for home cooking at almost any hour of the day.

What they're saying:

The staff at Uptown Joe's New York Diner is ready to serve anyone from morning to evening.

"We are 21–7, not 24–7. We're open from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m.," Nialah McFarlane said.

Like a typical New York Diner, they open early to cater to the crowd that gets the city started in the morning, serving coffee and breakfasts to get them going.

"We have our fan popular breakfast, which is French Toast Supreme. It comes with two eggs, bacon, ham and sausage, three French toast (slices)," McFarlane said.

French Toast Supreme

Their menu options not only encompass omelets of all sorts but also salutes to the south in the form of shrimp and grits and other Southern staples.

Shrimp and Grits

The lunch visitor can find baskets of fried chicken, burgers, wings, club sandwiches and pastas.

In fact, there are so many options, that making a choice on just one favorite will be the hardest thing to do.

"We have different options on our menu," McFarlane said, "If you are looking for breakfast, if you're looking for lunch, if you're looking for dinner, if you're looking for brunch..."

The common theme is freshly made food prepared to order straight from the kitchen to your table.

"We're very much a family here," McFarlane said.

And their goal is to treat every customer like part of the family.

What's next:

You can find Uptown Joe's New York Diner at 710b North Tampa Street at the corner of East Polk Street.

They are open from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. each day of the week. Their menu can be found here.