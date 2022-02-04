No bond for man accused of shooting at undercover detective during ‘gun deal’ in mall parking lot

A 19-year-old man accused of shooting at deputies following an undercover gun deal turned robbery in the Brandon Mall parking lot wants out of jail.

During a bond hearing in a Tampa courtroom, the undercover detective described the heart-pounding moments when he says Riley pulled a gun on him.

"They wanted more money for the weapons. I wasn’t going to give them more money for the weapons. It was decided I was just going to buy one of the weapons and at that time is when the defendant pulled out a gun," he explained.

The jarring undercover video was played for the judge during the hearing. It shows the detective throwing a wad of cash on the seat to defuse the situation.

The defendants grab the cash and run, while prosecutors say Riley shoots at police and undercover detectives as he flees.

His co-defendants are eventually caught, and investigators say they point the finger at Riley as the shooter.

After all of the evidence was presented, it wasn't a tough call for Tampa judge Catherine Catlin. No bond for Riley but she did leave him with something to think about.

"The gun violence in our community is out of control and this is the end result of it. I wish I had the answer. I wish I had the answer for you today sir because you’re only 19 years old this is the end result, not the solution," explained Judge Catlin.

Riley faces five counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into a vehicle.

He's expected to plead not guilty to the charges.