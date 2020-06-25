Online registration for COVID-19 testing available for Hillsborough residents

Hillsborough County officials announced Thursday that residents can make appointments online for free COVID-19 testing.

Residents can choose from seven locations within the county. Online appointments can be made here: hcflgov.net/covidtesting.

"The online reservation system will allow residents to avoid waiting on the phone for a call center agent and should reduce the time on hold for those making reservations by phone," according to a county press release.

The new option comes as Hillsborough residents have continued to face long lines and technical problems while trying to get the coronavirus test.

Scheduling appointments were delayed again this week after an employee on the customer service team tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the county opened a new call center for residents to make an appointment.

Reservations. can still be made by phone: 888-513-6321.

PREVIOUS: Amidst delays, Hillsborough opens new call center for COVID-19 test appointments

Advertisement

Appointments are required to take a test at one of the county sites. No doctor's referral is needed and insurance is not required.

Testing sites include the following:

- Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

- Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

- SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

- Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

- Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

- Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

- Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674