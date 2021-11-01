Overnight I-275 ramp closures scheduled to install wrong-way detection devices in Tampa

article

Two Interstate 275 ramps will be closed overnight for an ongoing project to install wrong-way detection devices along highways in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

The northbound I-275 ramp to Bird Street – which is exit 49 – and the southbound I-275 ramp to Busch Boulevard – exit 50 – will close Monday, Nov. 1 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The Florida Department of Transportation said it is necessary to help install those wrong-way devices.

During these closures, the following detours will take place:

Detour for Bird Street: Use Exit 48, continue east on Sligh Avenue, north on Nebraska Avenue towards Birds Street.

Detour for Busch Boulevard: Use Exit 51, continue west on Fowler Avenue, south on Florida Avenue towards Busch Boulevard.

Electronic message boards and detour signs will be used to guide drivers through the detours.

Several devices have been installed throughout the state and in the Bay Area. In 2019, a detection system was installed on the Howard Frankland Bridge. In March, Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT, said more installations were on the way.

When a driver enters the interstate, traveling in the wrong detection, multiple flashing red lights will be activated with the hopes of getting the driver's attention. An alert will also be sent to both FDOT and also the Florida Highway Patrol so that a trooper can try and stop the individual before they do any damage.

But those already on the road will be alerted too. A message will be deployed to the interstate message boards that a wrong-way driver has been detected so others can be aware.

To learn more about FDOT's "Wrong-Way Driving Initiative," click here.