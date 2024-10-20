Pair of Tampa men die in single car crash: TPD
TAMPA, Fla. - Two people died after crashing into a wall in North Tampa on Sunday, according to police.
Around 5 a.m., the Tampa Police Department says a pair of unbuckled men, aged 29 and 32, died when they crashed a 2007 Honda Fit into a wall near an apartment complex on N 50th St near E Busch Blvd and died.
WATCH: Trooper chase down leads to Tampa woman's second DUI arrest in two weeks, FHP says
Police are still investigating why the car drifted off the road, but TPD says they know the pair collided with other hazards before crashing into the wall and that speed may have been a factor in their deaths.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter