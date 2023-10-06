Palmetto hit-and-run suspect arrested one month after motorcyclist dies: Police

article

A Bradenton man who was driving a truck that fled the scene of a crash a month ago was arrested on Friday morning, according to Palmetto Police.

On Sept. 3 just after 10 p.m. police say a truck was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 and made a left turn to head west on 7th Street West. According to officers, the truck turned in front of a motorcyclist traveling southbound on U.S. 41.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash after being thrown off of the motorcycle and getting hit by two other cars headed south, according to officials.

PREVIOUS: Victim of fatal Palmetto hit-and-run thrown off of motorcycle, hit by 2 more cars, police say

Investigators say they were able to trace the path of the pick-up truck using multiple private and city-owned video surveillance cameras as it fled the scene of the crash and left the city.

Palmetto Police say they were able to get the truck’s license tag from one of those cameras and found the truck.

Officers identified 23-year-old Juan Victor Santiz Hernadez as the hit-and-run driver. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail and charged with hit-and-run involving death, no valid driver’s license involving death, and tampering with evidence, according to police.

READ: Armed Florida man in tactical vest driving wrong way threatens driver before leading deputies on chase: CCSO

Palmetto Police investigators say they would still like to talk to anyone with information about this crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Ben Schlabach at 941-716-5585 or Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477). To contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers online, click here.

Persons providing information may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, according to officials.