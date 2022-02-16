Party with a purpose: 40th annual commercial fishing festival returns to Cortez

A Manatee County tradition is returning this weekend. The 40th annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival, a cultural celebration of one of the last true fishing villages, is happening February 19 and 20.

Cortez is a small fishing village along the shores of Sarasota Bay known for being a top producer of Florida seafood.

The two-day event includes live music, original artwork and nautical crafts, and plenty of seafood. Guests will have a chance to check out the nearby Florida Maritime Museum and the Cortez Cultural Center in addition to other family friendly and educational activities. A raffle drawing will also take place with the winner receiving a refurbished custom boat.

In addition to the entertainment, the party has a purpose, organizers say. Funds raised support the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage’s preservation and conservation efforts of the 95-acre FISH Preserve. The undeveloped land is a habitat for marine life, keeping the area thriving.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $5 per person and children under 12 are free.