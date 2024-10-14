Hernando woman leaves man in critical condition after botched hit-and-run: Deputies

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News:

A woman was arrested after stealing a 70-year-old man’s car and running over him twice in the Tampa General Hospital-Brooksville parking lot on Saturday, according to deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says Lisa Nicosia, a patient at the hospital under the Marchman Act, escaped and forcefully removed the man from his car.

A Marchman Act Petition is a legal act that allows a spouse, relative, legal guardian, friend, sheriff, or treatment center representative to ask the court to force an individual suspected of having a substance abuse problem to get treatment.

The victim, who suffered critical injuries during the altercation, tried to stop Nicosia from getting away with his car by running to the passenger side of the vehicle and opening the door, according to authorities. Hospital staff also rushed to the vehicle and tried to stop Nicosia from getting away with the car.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say these efforts did not stop Nicosia, and she ran over the man twice as she attempted to get away.

Deputies, responding to the initial hit-and-run call they received, identified the victim's vehicle traveling east on Jefferson Street in Hernando County. After attempting to arrest Nicosia with a traffic stop, authorities say they ran down Nicosia on foot and arrested her.

HCSO says Nicosia was taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview with detectives, and she was still showing signs of impairment from narcotics (reason for Marchman Act) and was unable to make rational statements.

Nicosia was taken to TGH-Brooksville for medical clearance and is now being held in the Hernando County Detention Center with bail on charges of attempted felony murder, carjacking, and resisting arrest without violence, DWLSR and fleeing to elude.

