Perdue vs Ossoff: Georgia Senate race likely headed to runoff

Georgia’s second of two U.S. Senate races is likely headed to a runoff.

U.S. Sen David Perdue was sitting under the 50% threshold required to win the November contest against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff outright. However votes continued to be counted in the Peach State as of Friday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger indicated during a Friday morning press conference that a recount in the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden would be likely happen.

With two Senate seats up for grabs in Georgia, there is a lot at stake for both parties. Results will likely determine which political party controls the Senate.

Georgia’s Senate race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock is already set for a runoff, which will take place on Jan. 5.

Perdue, 70, is a former business executive who was seeking his second term in the Senate. Ossoff, 33, heads a media company that investigates crime and corruption for news organizations who entered politics with a failed attempt to beat Karen Handel for Georgia Congressional District 6 during a highly publicized special election in 2017.

Ossoff hammered Perdue on his response to the coronavirus pandemic saying, while the Georgia Republican accused Ossoff of backing a “radical socialist agenda,” a phrase that nearly became synonymous with the race, and that he would be a “rubber stamp” for liberals. Perdue called Ossoff “desperate” while Ossoff said Perdue was entrenched in the “swamp” of Washington and lacked empathy for voters.

Perdue ran on being President Trump’s choice for Senate and a defender of the Democrat’s “sham impeachment” of him. These were points Ossoff tried to use to his advantage courting those who oppose the current administration and, in particular, the way is has handled the coronavirus pandemic.

Ossoff harped on the senator’s downplaying of the risk of COVID-19, using sound of Perdue comparing it to the common flu in ads and said the senator was complicate “in a pandemic response that everybody from all parties knows has been a disaster.” He also called into question Perdue’s morality over it saying during a debate “listen to you — not a shred of empathy — not a shred of personal responsibility (about) a virus that you told us posed low risk to our health.”

Ossoff also accused Perdue of hypocrisy for backing Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court when he was against former President Barack Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland. Perdue, in his defense, said the situation in 2016 was “totally different” because the White House was controlled by one party and the Senate by the other, when today both branches are controlled by Republicans. Perdue said if Ossoff is elected and the Democrats take the White House and Senate, they would pack the Supreme Court, a move Ossoff said he opposed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

