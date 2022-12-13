Polk County Fire Rescue captain resigns after being arrested for having sex with 17-year-old cadet

A Polk County Fire Rescue captain resigned from his position after he was arrested and charged with three felonies, the sheriff's office said.

Aaron D'Alto, 31, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old fire rescue cadet in training. He was arrested, and submitted his resignation, about a month ago, but the investigation was not immediately made public.

According to arrest paperwork, D'Alto is charged with two counts of traveling to meet a minor and two counts of unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

Investigators said he had been with the Polk County Fire Rescue for 16 years, and was mentoring the cadet.

"We are embarrassed, we are obviously hurt, and we are disappointed," Polk County Deputy Manager Joe Halman said.

READ: Former Polk County firefighter arrested after falsifying timecard to make extra money, deputies say

Investigators say the victim was required to contact D’Alto in order to complete required volunteer service as part of the cadet program. It was during that time he began to talk with the victim over TikTok messenger, investigators say.

The cadet was required to do a ride-along with D'Alto for her service. But then, investigators said he made the official relationship between mentor and cadet more personal, accompanying her to took to the Lakeland Square Mall, the movies and to an escape room.

Detectives said he had sex with the victim at Saddle Creek Park on US 92 twice, and at Lake Maude Park in Winter Haven once.

MORE: Polk County traffic stop leads to arrest of brother of accused Capitol rioter, deputies say

"He says he didn’t do it, however, his consensual partner, who is 17, said he did, and we have evidence to that effect," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd. "When a person does something like this, they not only embarrass themselves. They embarrass the fire department, their colleagues, and the entire industry."

According to the arrest affidavit, D'Alto bought the Plan B pill for the teen after at least one of their encounters.

D’Alto has been with Polk County Fire Rescue for 16 years, and they said he is married with children.