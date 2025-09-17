Polk County man busted again on drug charges: 'Just wanted to smoke'

article

The Brief A man who claimed to be a coach at Advance Prep Academy in Auburndale is locked up in the Polk County Jail. Deputies say Matthew Wells was found in the driver's seat of a parked car at Westwood Park in Winter Haven, with a strong smell of pot coming from the car. Wells told deputies he recently got out of jail after serving five months.



The backstory:

On Monday, Polk County deputies found Matthew Wells, 34, in a parked car at Westwood Park in Winter Haven.

Deputies said there was a strong smell of pot coming from the vehicle.

When deputies asked him for his license, he gave them a Florida ID and denied that he had been driving – even though he was sitting in the driver's seat.

Wells told deputies he was a coach at Advance Prep Academy, and told them he had a prior arrest for possession of marijuana.

Dig deeper:

He admitted to having pot in the car and handed over what he had, according to PCSO.

Wells told deputies the marijuana belonged to him and his wife, and said he had recently been released from jail after serving a five-month sentence. He stated he, "just wanted to smoke."

Wells was arrested and taken to the Polk County Jail. He was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What they're saying:

"This is a perfect example of someone who clearly hasn’t learned from past mistakes. If you’re going to break the law in Polk County, expect to be held accountable—again and again if necessary," said Sheriff Grady Judd.