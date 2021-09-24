Polk leaders hope Camp Margaritaville makes county a tourist destination

If you’re longing for a little of that Margaritaville vibe, soon you won’t have to drive to the Keys to get it. The Cabana Club RV Resort that just opened earlier this year is re-branding itself Camp Margaritaville joining a growing list of attractions under Jimmy Buffet’s iconic banner.

"I guarantee that Jimmy Buffet fans will come here to see this property," Tom Wheary, general manager of Cabana Club, told FOX 13. "I hope that Jimmy Buffet comes here one day. We can hope. That could happen."

The resort will retain its current owners and staff, but its draw is expected to be a lot stronger because of the success of Margaritaville’s laid-back, highly successful brand.

"It is going to be a game-changer for the city," said Auburndale Mayor Tim Pospichal.

Pospichal says he expects it to put the city on the map and area tourism officials are psyched as well.

Rather than just coming to Polk County for a day trip, they hope vacationers see the county as a destination where they can visit several attractions like Bok Tower Garden, Safari Wilderness, and Legoland Florida.

"It means families are going to want to stay even longer, spend more money," offered Kris Keprios of Visit Central Florida.

The official switchover is expected to happen in early 2022.

