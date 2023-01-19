Polk sheriff: Florida man died after overdosing on fentanyl; 2 Winter Haven drug dealers arrested

article

Two men from Polk County were arrested following the drug overdose death of a Volusia County man. Detectives said the duo sold the victim fentanyl.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested 23-year-old Brandon Jones and 32-year-old Joeffren Padilla III – both from Winter Haven – were arrested for trafficking fentanyl. Their arrests come after deputies began investigating the death of a 52-year-old back in November.

According to the sheriff's office, first responders arrived at William G. Roe Park on Nov. 6 and found the unresponsive man. He was taken to a local hospital and treated for a drug overdose. Officials said the drugs found with him tested positive for fentanyl.

On Nov. 24, he died following another suspected drug overdose. During the death investigation, detectives said they learned the victim purchased the drugs from Jones and Padilla III.

READ: Polk County deputies searching for individuals tossing trash at illegal dumpsite: ‘It’s nasty’

Since then, undercover detectives investigated and purchased drugs from them. In one transaction, Jones "handed Padilla a clear bag of almost 58 grams of fentanyl to give to the detective," according to a news release.

Then, they issued a search warrant at Jones' home. Officials said they found:

0.25 pounds of fentanyl (street value: $17,000)

120 grams of methamphetamine (street value: $9,280)

Over one pound of high-grade marijuana (street value: $9,280)

Both face drug-related charges.