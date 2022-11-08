Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, Highlands County
5
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Preparations underway for Nicole as Tampa Bay area residents still recover from Hurricane Ian

By
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole

Jordan Bowen reports

TAMPA, Fla. - Preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Nicole. It comes as people are still recovering from Hurricane Ian now six weeks later 

Many spent the day securing their tarps and debris piles still around from the previous storm.

In Tampa, the city has drained and cleaned out all storm water drains in preparation of the storm and put all city departments on alert. 

RELATED: North Port residents still left with debris piles, tarped roofs ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

"The one thing we know about the storm predictions is the unpredictability of them. We saw that with Ian, and so we prepare for the worst while we hope for the best," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Mayor Jane Castor added that the city's generator's have also been fueled up. At this time, sandbag locations aren't being opened in Hillsborough County. Meanwhile, cancellations are already coming in. 

Districts in Pasco and Polk counties announced late Tuesday classes will be canceled Thursday. Polk's Emergency Operations Center said they are ready.

MORE: Polk County, residents near Peace River, brace for flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

"We're coordinating with other county divisions, with our public information office, with the school board, with the sheriff’s office," Polk County Director of Emergency Operations Paul Womble said.

Officials are encouraging all residents to keep all close eye on their city and county's social media feeds for the latest updates.

"We have done everything that we can to prepare for the worst, and we are ready as a city," Castor said.