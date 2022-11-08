Preparations underway for Nicole as Tampa Bay area residents still recover from Hurricane Ian

Preparations are underway across the Tampa Bay area for Tropical Storm Nicole. It comes as people are still recovering from Hurricane Ian now six weeks later

Many spent the day securing their tarps and debris piles still around from the previous storm.

In Tampa, the city has drained and cleaned out all storm water drains in preparation of the storm and put all city departments on alert.

"The one thing we know about the storm predictions is the unpredictability of them. We saw that with Ian, and so we prepare for the worst while we hope for the best," Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said.

Mayor Jane Castor added that the city's generator's have also been fueled up. At this time, sandbag locations aren't being opened in Hillsborough County. Meanwhile, cancellations are already coming in.

Districts in Pasco and Polk counties announced late Tuesday classes will be canceled Thursday. Polk's Emergency Operations Center said they are ready.

"We're coordinating with other county divisions, with our public information office, with the school board, with the sheriff’s office," Polk County Director of Emergency Operations Paul Womble said.

Officials are encouraging all residents to keep all close eye on their city and county's social media feeds for the latest updates.

"We have done everything that we can to prepare for the worst, and we are ready as a city," Castor said.