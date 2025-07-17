Proposed Brightline expansion to Tampa takes center stage at Thursday hearing. Here's how you can weigh in

The Brief The public can weigh in on the possible Brightline expansion to Tampa on Thursday. The FDFC would loan up to $400 million in bonds to Brightline to pay for the design, development and construction of the rail system. The project still faces several roadblocks, though.



The Florida Development Finance Corporation is looking for feedback on the proposed issuance of up to $400 million in tax-exempt bonds for a Brightline expansion to Tampa.

What you can do:

The public can weigh in on the funding option during a telephone conference call at 2 p.m. Thursday. Here's how you can access the telephone conference:

Toll-free dial-in number: (833) 928-4609

Meeting ID: 856 4507 6824

Passcode: 358411

By the numbers:

The FDFC would loan the bonds to Brightline to pay for the design, development, acquisition, construction, renovation and improvements of the rail system. It would extend it to about 320 miles total, running from Miami to Tampa.

Experts say the possible expansion that would add a Tampa station, connecting it to Orlando International Airport, would take close to a decade. It would cut the trip between the two cities from two hours to one.

Dig deeper:

Where the Tampa station would be located hasn’t been determined. The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization asked for feedback on the possible expansion in May. Nearly 12,000 people responded and chose downtown and Ybor as their top picks for the Tampa station.

Most people who responded to Hillsborough County’s survey also said they’d use the Brightline to visit attractions and attend large events, like games and concerts. Thirty-five percent said they’d use it to get from Tampa to Disney.

The project still faces several roadblocks. If the Florida Development Finance Corporation supports issuing the bonds, state officials still have to approve it. There are also several FDOT projects in line ahead of it, and no state funding designated to support an expansion right now.

