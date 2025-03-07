Prosecutors want accused drug traffickers to remain behind bars

The Brief Four accused men arrested in connection to a drug-trafficking ring appeared in court on Friday for a bond hearing. Prosectuors want the suspects to remain behind bars. A judge will rule on whether to set bond for the suspects on Monday.



Four men who were arrested in connection to a large drug-trafficking ring with ties to "a network in Puerto Rico" appeared in Hillsborough County court for a bond hearing Friday.

Big picture view:

William Rivera Diaz, Alfredo Delvalle Ravelo, Jorge Wilfredo Vargas Torres, and Carlos Acevedo Varela were in the same courtroom with their separate attorneys. Defendant Ruth Allyn was not physically present in court on Friday, but her attorney was present and argued on her behalf.

After listening to roughly four hours of testimony, Judge J. Logan Murphy will issue his decision on whether to set bond for each defendant by Monday, which he is legally allowed to do by Florida statute.

Dig deeper:

Two undercover Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives took the stand Friday and told the courtroom how they conducted undercover buys to purchase fentanyl from Vargas Torres and Acevedo Varela. According to the prosecution, one of the detectives purchased 45 ounces of fentanyl for over $45,000 over several buys from Vargas Torres last year.

"He would enter my vehicle in the front seat. He would provide me the narcotics. I would provide him the cash," said the undercover detective, who FOX 13 isn’t naming.

Last September, a wire was set up on Vargas Torres’ phone "to infiltrate or identify the network that is sourcing the fentanyl that I was purchasing," the undercover detective testified.

That wiretap led investigators to Rivera Diaz and Delvalle Ravelo, the detective testified.

Courtesy: HCSO

Surveillance was set up, and the detective told the courtroom some drug transactions between these men reportedly happened inside residences. Some defense attorneys challenged that notion, saying no members of law enforcement or confidential informants witnessed these transactions.

The undercover buys were reportedly recorded, but some of the defense attorneys pointed out that no pictures or videos of these recorded buys were presented in court Friday.

The detective testified that the drugs purchased in the undercover buys were later tested by the FDLE, and in some cases, it came back as para-fluorofentanyl, which is a stronger fentanyl, he told the judge.

What they're saying:

The father of Vargas Torres told the courtroom he was very surprised to hear testimony about his son’s alleged involvement, noting that his 23-year-old son is a good father.

"My son can’t work," Jorge Vargas Perez, the father of Vargas Torres, said. "He gets a check for disability for his mental problem he has."

The father, wife, and cousin of Rivera Diaz told the judge that the 38-year-old is a good father to two kids and was employed.

"It’s the state’s position the release of any these individuals would pose a danger to the community," prosecutor Jessica Baik said.

Accused drug traffickers charged

Dig deeper:

Ruth Allyn is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs 4-14g.

William Rivera Diaz is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs 4-14g.

Alfredo Delvalle Ravelo is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device and conspiracy to traffic in illegal drugs 4-14g.

Jorge Wilfredo Vargas Torres is charged with RICO violation, RICO conspiracy or endeavor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device x8, trafficking in fentanyl 28g or more (x6), trafficking in cocaine 28g-200g, and trafficking in cocaine 200g to 400g.

Carlos Acevedo Varela is charged with unlawful use of a two-way communication device, trafficking in fentanyl 28g or more, and trafficking in fentanyl 4-14g.

The Source: This story was written with information gathered by FOX 13's Ariel Plasencia.

