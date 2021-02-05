Publix vaccine registration opens for some Pinellas pharmacies

There is another opportunity for those in need of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County as Publix will open another round of appointments Friday morning.

At 7 a.m., Publix pharmacies will post its list of available timeslots on its website for its Pinellas locations.

The appointments can only be made online: Publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Those who want to get the vaccine will need to prove they live in Florida with a photo ID. The Publix registration site is not the same as Florida’s statewide pre-registration site. It’s also not the same as the Pinellas County patient portal site.

Older Floridians – those who are 65 and older – along with frontline health care workers can register at any of the three websites.

The state announced this week that Publix locations in Pinellas and Pasco counties will begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, when the first round of appointments opened, they were all booked within two hours.

Meanwhile, final preparations are underway to roll out more than 8,000 Moderna vaccines for free at Winn-Dixie locations across the state. The chain’s parent company said it’ll start administering the shots to folks who qualify on Feb. 11.

It will take place inside its grocery stores for health care workers, long-term care facility workers, and people 65 and older while supplies last.

Information on participating Winn-Dixie locations, vaccine availability, and to schedule an appointment, head over to winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

This week, Walmart announced it will start vaccinations at locations in 22 states, including Florida. They expect to begin receiving the vaccine shipments late next week.