Rental boats rise in popularity, some worry about safety concerns

The Brief Maritime experts warn that Florida’s easy access to boating can lead to dangerous situations on the water. Boating safety laws exist, but enforcement is often limited, and getting a Florida boating license only takes an afternoon online. Locals recommend in-person training and hiring a captain for inexperienced boaters.



From Beer Can Island to Shell Key, the Tampa Bay area is a boater’s paradise, whether you own a vessel or rent one online. But maritime professionals say Florida’s relaxed boating requirements are a recipe for accidents, especially for newcomers unfamiliar with local waters.

"I think everyone should have an understanding of how dangerous boats are. People think that they're just toys, and they don't realize how powerful they are," said Griffin Sher, a Florida Maritime Attorney with Sher & Volk, P.A. "Florida law is very simple. All you need to drive a boat is complete a boating safety course. You can do that online. It takes an afternoon. There's no one really verifying whether you're actually paying attention. I know for a fact that people commonly just have someone else take the test or they sort of only half pay attention to it."

What they're saying:

Pontoon captain, Michael Cecere, has a rental company called "Your Boat For The Day." He agrees safety should come first.

"I want you to have a great time, but safety is the most important factor," Cecere said. "Where I get concerned is when there's a lack of experience in these waters, like people come down from up north all the time, and they'll run aground, because they're not familiar with sandbars."

He recommends having a hired captain on board.

"It's a matter of having a captain that can kind of reel you in," Cecere said. "I have some great stories from my captains… someone was climbing under a pontoon thinking that was fine as the water was picking it up and throwing it down. Now, had they not had a captain, that could have ended differently."

The backstory:

The 2022 Boating Safety Act was meant to tighten regulations, requiring permits, insurance, and safety briefings for rental operators. But both Sher and Cecere say enforcement remains difficult for Florida Fish and Wildlife officers.

This year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law called "Lucy's Law," named after a 17-year-old girl who died in a boating crash in Key Largo on Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Pictured: Lucy Fernandez.

The law aligns the penalties for unsafe boating with corresponding driving offenses by enhancing the penalties for leaving the scene of a boating accident, reckless operation of a vessel and causing a deadly crash. It also expands the pool of people who must obtain a boating safety card to captain a vessel.

Anyone who has not lived in Florida for more than five years, regardless of age, must complete a required boater education and safety course.

What you can do:

Experts recommend:

Getting hands-on boating instruction from a friend, family member, or in-person certified program.

Hire a licensed captain if you’re new to the area or to boating in general.

Remembering that propellers and currents can turn a fun day dangerous in seconds.