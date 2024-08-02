Researchers keeping eye on nests as sea turtle hatchings ramp up

There are two months left in sea turtle nesting season, and about 300 volunteers work with researchers at Mote Marine Laboratory to keep an eye on nests and hatchlings throughout the season.

Deb Krzyston's morning walk takes her past one of several sea turtle nests on the beach of Longboat Key. She said she's been taking pictures of all the little crawls.

"It is fun to see the tracks in the morning, because then you can really tell they hatched, and they’re going," she said.

As the nesting season begins to slow down, sea turtle hatching is ramping up. You'll often find Melissa Macksey, a senior biologist and conservation manager with Mote Marine Laboratory's Sea Turtle and Conservation Program, checking on each marked nest.

Macksey said they are making sure the tracks are from hatchlings.

"We’ve been seeing a lot of disorientations this year. It’s not a whole lot different than previous years, but it’s always one of the biggest problems is the lighting in our area," she said.

Nearly a dozen hatchlings were found outside the St. Regis on Longboat Key. They were disoriented and taken to Mote’s sea turtle rehabilitation hospital, and they’ll be released once each is evaluated and cleared.

Macksey believes 2024 will mark a top 10 year over the 42 years of monitoring sea turtle nesting seasons.

"We like to credit all the effort people put in 30 years ago to start programs like this and the endangered species act, putting in protections, measures and rehab centers because they are long lived species. It takes a while to reach maturity, and we are seeing all the efforts we put in," she said.

There is sill work to be done, though, and it starts with each person who visits or lives at the beach making sure hazards like bright lights, holes and garbage are removed for the turtles.

"My favorite thing to see is a nest that has hatched overnight and all the tracks go straight to the water. I know a lot of people are like, ‘don’t you want to see the hatchlings?’ Honestly, I much prefer to see that they all made it to the water,’ said Macksey.

Sea turtle nesting season ends in October. If you see sea turtle hatchlings that are not making their way to the water or if you notice any unusual sea turtle nesting activity, call Mote's sea turtle program at (941) 388-4331 for instructions.

