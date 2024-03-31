Riverview man arrested after brandishing gun during road rage incident in Manatee County: FHP

A 52-year-old Riverview man was arrested after a road rage incident on I-75 on Saturday, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Troy Kevin Luke was driving a silver Infiniti SUV south on I-75 near Mile Marker 228 in Manatee County. The driver of a black Chevy Malibu told troopers that Luke brandished a firearm threateningly.

READ: St. Petersburg man found lying in Pinellas Park ditch after deadly hit-and-run: Police

FHP says a trooper stopped the Infiniti on the southbound lanes of I-75, south of State Road 64.

During the investigation, authorities say they found a firearm inside the SUV.

Luke was arrested for improper exhibition/brandishing of a firearm and booked into the Manatee County Jail.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS



