‘Road rage’ shooter sought by Hillsborough County deputies
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of shooting at a vehicle in Brandon during a road rage event.
The backstory:
Deputies went to the 11200 block of Causeway Boulevard on May 27 to investigate a shooting.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
They said a black sedan stopped behind the victim’s vehicle at a stop sign, got out of his vehicle and fired three rounds at the victim’s vehicle.
Before the shooting, HCSO says an unidentified male, approximately 6'0 tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, wearing a tan shirt and khaki pants, was seen exiting the front driver's side of the black sedan.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting or who can identify the suspect is asked to call detectives at 813-247-8200.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
