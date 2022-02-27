Second suspect in Polk Co. crime spree in custody

The Polk County sheriff's office says Eileen Brackin is in custody following a series of crimes that ended in the shooting of Matthew Correa on Saturday.

43-year-old Eileen Brackin of Auburndale

The 43-year-old Auburndale woman is expected to be charged with Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Armed Burglary with Assault and Armed Burglary of a Conveyance, police say.

Barkin was identified by an anonymous tip, which led to discovering she had been arrested by Winter Haven police for Violation of Probation that morning.

Correa, who was shot by a Polk County deputy, remains in the hospital in stable condition and will be charged once he is released, say deputies.