Self-proclaimed Oath Keepers leader to remain in jail, wife released on bond ahead of trial

Members of the far-right militia group known as the Oath Keepers faced a Washington, DC district judge Friday afternoon to ask for more time to prepare their case for charges related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Some defendants were set to go to trial in April, including Kelly Meggs and his wife, Connie, of Dunnellon.

Federal prosecutors say Kelly Meggs showed up to the Capitol on January 6, dressed in full tactical gear and ready for battle, but his trip wasn't a last-minute decision. Prosecutors say he planned for it.

According to federal agents, Kelly Meggs claims to be the leader of the Oath Keepers. His indictment states that he put out a call for action through social media, setting a plan into motion to storm the Capitol and overturn the presidential election.

Investigators released images of Kelly Meggs and his co-conspirators marching up the Capitol steps.

He and his wife face charges of seditious conspiracy, the most serious of the charges against alleged and convicted Capitol rioters, to date.

From the time the Meggs were arrested, they had been asking to be released on bond.

Kelly Meggs allegedly pictured at the attack on the US Capitol Building on Jan. 6

Kelly Meggs' attorney, David Wilson told a federal judge that false claims were made about his client, regarding bail.

"The government also, quite incredibly, informed the court there was a concern that if the Meggs were granted bail, they would kill federal law enforcement officers attempting to arrest them if they violated the terms of their pre-trial release," Wilson said.

He went on to say that prosecutors knew the Meggs have been cooperating with law enforcement from the beginning.

But the prosecution's tactic may have worked. The judge ruled Kelly Meggs will remain locked up while Connie Meggs was granted bail with strict conditions.

Their next court date is set for April 8, 2022.