Seminole man arrested one year after pedestrian was killed at intersection, deputies say

article

A Seminole man was arrested a year after a crash that killed a pedestrian on Park Boulevard and Starkey Road, Pinellas County deputies said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's major accident investigation team said they arrested Adam Garabrant, 60, on Thursday for one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Deputies responded to the intersection in Seminole back on December 16, 2021, after reports of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian, PCSO said. The driver was heading west on Park Boulevard approaching the intersection in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, investigators said.

READ: HCSO: Tampa man accused of killing newborn baby

Meanwhile, the pedestrian, 70-year-old Thomas Rothwell, was walking north to cross Park Boulevard. Deputies said he was in a designated crosswalk.

Rothwell was hit and pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

Originally, investigators said arrested 54-year-old Francine Mashtare for DUI manslaughter after the crash happened. The initial investigation indicated that she was driving the car when Rothwell was hit.

MORE: 14-year-old Florida girl missing since October found dead; teen's death ruled a homicide

However, Pinellas County deputies said they learned she was actually the passenger inside the car the night of the crash. The driver was Garabrant, PCSO said.

Garabrant admitted to the owner of the bar Liquid Therapy that he was the driver and should have been arrested, crash investigators said.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail, and Mashtare's DUI manslaughter charge will be amended to a DUI, deputies confirmed.