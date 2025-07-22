Shelby Nealy sentencing trial: Day 5 of testimony Tuesday

The Brief Testimony continues Monday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy. Nealy faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his wife in 2018. Prosecutors have been calling witnesses since last Wednesday. The defense is expected to begin presenting its case this week.



Testimony resumes for a fifth day Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Shelby Nealy, who faces the death penalty for killing his former in-laws in Pinellas County nearly a year after killing his wife.

The backstory:

Nealy is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to manslaughter for killing his wife, Jamie Ivancic, 21, in Pasco County in January 2018.

Prosecutors said Nealy strangled and beat Jamie to death, then buried her in the backyard of their Port Richey home.

In December 2018, he went to Jamie's parents' home in Tarpon Springs and killed her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, along with Jamie's brother, Nick.

Their bodies were found about two weeks later, and investigators arrested Nealy in Ohio in January 2019.

In late 2023, Nealy pleaded guilty in Pinellas County to three counts of first-degree murder, along with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty for killing the family's dogs.

Dig deeper:

On Monday, the jury saw text messages sent from Laura Ivancic's cellphone to multiple family members after her death. The messages claimed she was having issues with her phone and that she was dealing with a family emergency with Jamie.

Then on Monday afternoon, the jury watched a tape of Nealy's confession. Nealy sat with a detective and confessed to killing his wife, Jamie, covering it up and then killing her parents, Richard and Laura Ivancic, and her brother, Nick Ivancic.

"The parents passed away first, and then I dragged their bodies into their room, cleaned it up, waited for Nick to get home," Nealy said. "Spent one last night with Nick and then, when he went to bed, I killed him too."

He detailed their murders and how he tried to cover up their deaths. Throughout his confession, Nealy told the detective multiple times that he didn't want to kill his in-laws.

"I didn't do this, because I wanted to be evil, and I wanted to kill people," Nealy said. "I did it, because I felt that I had no choice at that time period."

Nealy sat in the courtroom on Monday, watching his own confession, appearing to show no emotion.

The jury also heard two victim impact statements from Laura's family, while another family member read a statement from Laura's sister.

What's next:

The defense reserved its opening statement last week, but is expected to begin making its case this week.

The sentencing phase is scheduled to continue Tuesday morning.