Snowcat Ridge blames opening day delay on supply chain issues

Floridians will have to wait a little longer to play in the snow because the state's only snow park has delayed its grand opening.

Snowcat Ridge says its $1 million restroom renovation is taking longer than expected due to supply chain delays and that’s why it decided to postpone it opening day from November 17, 2023 to December 3, 2023.

The park says guests who pre-purchased tickets for dates before December 3 will receive a full refund.

This isn't the first time the park's opening day has been delayed. Last year, the snow park pushed back its opening day because of Tropical Storm Nicole.

Snowcat Ridge park in Dade City

The Dade City park opened in November 2020, giving Floridians the chance to go tubing on its slopes and play with real snow inside an igloo. However, it did face some hiccups during its inaugural season. Operators had to shorten the hours when they couldn't produce enough snow.

Pasco County later shut down the park temporarily for code violations, citing threats to public safety including potential fire and electrical hazards. Snowcat Ridge reopened days later after addressing the county's concerns. The attraction was expected to stay open through March, but the park announced mid-January they had to close to upgrade their equipment.

Slides at Snowcat Ridge

Snowcat Ridge claims to be Florida’s first and only alpine snow park with "real" snow. The outdoor attraction features a 60-foot tall, 400-foot-long snow tubing hill, an indoor area to play in real snow, ice skating and an Alpine Village with food, drinks and shopping.

Click here for more information.