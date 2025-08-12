St. Pete murder investigation yields arrest of fourth suspect

The Brief A fourth person has been arrested for the murder of Reginald Booth on July 29 in a St. Pete neighborhood, according to police. Investigators say that 19-year-old D'antrell Davis has been charged with felony murder and kidnapping. Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19, were the first suspects arrested before Dnerius McCullough, 31, was taken into custody in Riverview.



Another person has been arrested following a shooting in a St. Pete neighborhood that left one man dead on July 29, according to police.

Three other suspects had already been arrested for the murder of Reginald Booth and on Tuesday, 19-year-old D'antrell Davis became the fourth.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department.

Davis was taken into custody by St. Pete police with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service. He is charged with felony murder and kidnapping.

The backstory:

Investigators say the 39-year-old victim was found on the 1200 block of 9th Ave. S with multiple gunshot wounds.

St. Petersburg shooting scene on July 29.

Booth was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Larrion Boyd, 18, and Keshaun Lamb, 19, were the first suspects arrested before Dnerius McCullough, 31, was arrested in Riverview with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

PREVIOUS: Arrests made in St. Petersburg homicide

Boyd and Lamb have been charged with felony murder and armed kidnapping. McCullough is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube