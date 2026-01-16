St. Pete elementary school hosts 'snow day' for hands-on learning experience

The Brief The Parent Teacher Association at Douglas L. Jamerson Jr. Elementary School brought two tons of snow to the school for their annual Snow Day on Friday. Kids got to go sledding, make snowballs and snow art and more. It also provided hands-on learning as the students learned about the weather.



It was a Florida snow day at Douglas L. Jamerson Jr. Elementary School in St. Petersburg on Friday.

The Parent Teacher Association brought in two tons of snow for its annual Snow Day.

What they're saying:

"We have a wonderful PTA that supports our learning experiences for our students," Angela Lewis, the principal of Douglas L. Jamerson, Jr. Elementary, said. "It’s a day that we look forward to every year. Our parents are so supportive. We have our volunteers out, our teachers, and staff and community, but it's definitely been a tradition for Jamerson for a long time."

The backstory:

Snow Day is a reward for the students at the magnet school that specializes in math and engineering, for their first semester achievements.

Kids went sledding, made snowballs and snow art and more.

It also provides hands-on learning.

Big picture view:

Clarence, a kindergartner, said Friday was his first time seeing snow.

"I went to New York before, but it wasn’t snowing. It's just cold," he said. "We've been learning about weather types, types of weather. We did that like a couple of days ago."

Clarence said his favorite part was throwing snowballs and sledding. He said while he had fun in the snow, he’s not ready to trade in the Florida sunshine for living in a colder climate.