Straz Center suspends all performances and events due to coronavirus

Effective immediately, the Straz Center for the Performing Arts is suspending all performances, classes and events in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"The health and safety of our patrons, staff and visiting artists is our top priority and we understand we must all do our part," the center said in a press release.

Patrons with tickets to upcoming shows are instructed to hold onto their tickets. The theater says it will reschedule as many events as possible.

Officials said the sales office will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds and other options in the coming days. However, they note the Straz Center is not responsible for the refund practices in place by secondary ticket providers.

