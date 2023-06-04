Student volunteers with Ryan Nece Foundation help Charlotte County Ian cleanup

Nearly nine months after Hurricane Ian devastated communities in Southwest Florida, so much work needs to be done.

That is exactly why the Ryan Nece Foundation decided to head to Charlotte County to help in the recovery efforts for their annual Student Service Program Trip.

"The student service program does this trip as an opportunity for these kids to go and serve a community outside of the Tampa area," Former Buccaneers Linebacker Ryan Nece said.

Two groups of 15 juniors and seniors from high schools across Hillsborough and Pinellas are down there for an entire week.

One of their first projects included sprucing up Punta Gorda's History Park Community Garden.

"The hurricane hit and destroyed so much of our garden, we probably had 20 trees down, fencing down we didn't think we'd be able to have the garden again," said TEAM Punta Gorda Board President, Sandy Dressler.

An older generation of folks typically runs the grounds.

Members of the Ryan Nece Foundation laying the foundation for a new building

So, students helped lift those downed fences and filled new beds with fresh soil and plants.



"We really needed their help and appreciated their help," Dressler added. 'There's no way we could've gotten this done. It would have been hours of hard labor for us."

They also helped build a home for a displaced family, laying the foundation and raising the first exterior walls alongside volunteers with Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity.



"It felt great when we put up all the walls of the house, and it was coming together, and it felt great because I helped build that," said RNF Volunteer student Nishra.



Former Bucs linebacker and the organization's Founder, Ryan Nece, is chaperoning himself and stressed how significant opportunities like this are in shaping students' futures as leaders who can always make time to give back.

"The power in them, the courage to unlock that power to serve others, it happens right here on these trips," Nece stressed. :"It's amazing to watch students get excited about the opportunity to really embrace what the power of giving is all about."

