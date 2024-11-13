Tampa Area airports confiscate many guns Veterans Day Weekend: TSA
TAMPA, Fla. - Thirteen loaded firearms were taken from passengers while they boarded flights from three different Tampa Bay Area airports, according to TSA.
TSA announced that all thirteen firearms were found over Veterans Day Weekend, from Nov. 8-11.
Firearms were confiscated at Tampa International Airport (TPA), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).
READ MORE: Michael Stephens named new CEO of Tampa International Airport
According to the TSA, law enforcement officers at all three airports arrested the would-be passengers and charged them with both criminal and civil charges.
The number of suspects arrested, and the charges applied by law enforcement are currently unknown.
The TSA says they found these thirteen guns:
Tampa International Airport (TPA), where all were loaded:
- Taurus 9mm
- Smith & Wesson .45 caliber
- SIG Sauer 9mm
- Taurus 9mm
- Smith & Wesson .380 caliber
- Ruger .22 caliber
- Glock 9mm
- Seecamp .32 caliber
- Ruger .380 caliber
- SIG Sauer 9mm
- Glock 9mm
A gun found at TPA.
A loaded SIG Sauer 9mm firearm was found at Clearwater’s PIE airport, and a loaded ruger .380 caliber firearm was found at Sarasota’s SRQ airport.
The firearm found at SRQ.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter