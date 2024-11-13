Tampa Area airports confiscate many guns Veterans Day Weekend: TSA

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

Thirteen loaded firearms were taken from passengers while they boarded flights from three different Tampa Bay Area airports, according to TSA.

TSA announced that all thirteen firearms were found over Veterans Day Weekend, from Nov. 8-11.

Firearms were confiscated at Tampa International Airport (TPA), St. Pete - Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Sarasota - Bradenton International Airport (SRQ).

According to the TSA, law enforcement officers at all three airports arrested the would-be passengers and charged them with both criminal and civil charges.

The number of suspects arrested, and the charges applied by law enforcement are currently unknown.

The TSA says they found these thirteen guns:

Tampa International Airport (TPA), where all were loaded:

Taurus 9mm

Smith & Wesson .45 caliber

SIG Sauer 9mm

Taurus 9mm

Smith & Wesson .380 caliber

Ruger .22 caliber

Glock 9mm

Seecamp .32 caliber

Ruger .380 caliber

SIG Sauer 9mm

Glock 9mm

A loaded SIG Sauer 9mm firearm was found at Clearwater’s PIE airport, and a loaded ruger .380 caliber firearm was found at Sarasota’s SRQ airport.

