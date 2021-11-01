Tampa roadway renamed in honor of Hillsborough deputy killed in line of duty

Sergeant Brian LaVigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was one shift away from retirement when a driver intentionally crashed into his patrol car, killing him, investigators said. Months later, a stretch of road will officially be dedicated in his honor.

On Monday, a portion of State Road 60, between Interstate 75 and Phillip Lee Boulevard was dedicated as the "Sergeant Brian Lavigne Memorial Road." Sheriff Chad Chronister, local leaders, and members of Sgt. Lavigne's family attended the dedication ceremony.

On January 11, deputies responded to a report of a naked man throwing items – including cookies – at a Brandon-area apartment. A deputy attempted to talk to the individual, who started hitting the responding officer. Another deputy tried to deploy his Taser twice, officials said.

That's when the man, later identified as 28-year-old Travis Zachary Gabriel Garrett, entered his vehicle and drove away. Officials said he slammed through the back gate of the apartment complex and deputies began pursuing him. They called for backup.

Master Corporal LaVigne, who was posthumously promoted to sergeant, answered the call. Sheriff Chad Chronister said it appeared that when Garrett saw LaVigne's cruiser, he changed course to cross two lanes of traffic at a high rate of speed, and rammed his car into the driver's side of LaVigne's cruiser.

LaVigne, 54, was a 31-year veteran with the sheriff's office. He joined the agency in 1990. Five years ago, LaVigne survived a close call after he was shot by a domestic violence suspect.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters, one of whom is also a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy.

Earlier this year, Sgt. LaVigne was one of three Bay Area law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty within three months. Last month, a portion of East Lake Road was named after Pinellas County Deputy Michael Magli to honor his memory and service to the community. The 30-year-old was killed in February as he was trying to stop a drunk-driving suspect on East Lake Road by placing stop sticks, but that driver struck him

On March 9, Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen, a 16-year veteran of the force and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 275 near Sligh Avenue. Part of I-275, between East Sligh Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, will be dedicated to him. The ceremony has yet to be announced.