Tampa teen curfew: City leaders to vote on proposal aimed at curbing crime

On Thursday, Tampa City Council is expected to vote on a curfew for teens and kids under the age of 16.

The idea for this iteration of a youth curfew came in response to October’s shooting in Ybor City that left two dead and 16 others wounded.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. One of the suspects arrested afterward is 14 and one of the two people killed was also just 14.

The Tampa Police Department is expected to provide an update on youth crime statistics ahead of the debate over the curfew. TPD Chief Lee Bercaw sent the council a memo outlining teen crime data from this last year.

The memo states that in 2023, TPD officers encountered 1,540 minors during the proposed curfew hours of 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday to Thursday. Those juveniles were either an offender, a suspect, a witness or a victim themselves. More than half – 871 juveniles – were under the age of 16.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw discusses a possible curfew with city leaders and residents.

Police arrested 47 kids, younger than 16 years old, during proposed curfew hours, for a part one, or serious, offense.

The chief’s memo also briefly discusses similar curfews in other Florida cities, but lacks statistics that might shed light on those programs’ efficacy, something that’s likely to fuel the fire among those on city council who are inclined to vote against a curfew.

In December, the curfew narrowly advanced (4-2) to Thursday's second reading. Chairman Guido Maniscalco stated he’d vote in favor of moving forward for further discussion purposes, but stated that he had strong questions and concerns about whether curfews actually work to keep teens out of trouble.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw speaks at previous council meeting about proposed teen curfew.

That concern was shared by at least three other council members, which prompted a directive to TPD to provide statistics on other cities that have similar curfews in place.

"Why would we put a burden on police officers and potentially commit civil rights violations if we don't even know if it's worked in any other cities?" asked Councilman Bill Carlson.

One month later, it’s unlikely Carlson and fellow skeptics will be satisfied with the information provided in Chief Bercaw’s memo.

Police car and crime scene tape at scene of deadly shooting in Ybor City.

According to the memo, about 10-percent of cities in Florida have some sort of youth curfew on the books, including major cities like Miami, Jacksonville, and Ft. Lauderdale. But Bercaw says those cities weren’t able to provide clear data or studies on whether their curfews had actually reduced the number of incidents involving young teens.

"We were unable to find any law enforcement agencies anywhere in the country that report on a public website any statistics on juvenile curfew enforcement," wrote Bercaw.

File: Tampa City Council

He also included a bleak review of nationally conducted studies.

"Research on the effectiveness of juvenile curfew laws has been largely inconclusive," wrote Bercaw.

That information -or the lack thereof - could play a big part in shaping Thursday's vote.

Thursday’s City Council meeting begins at 9 a.m.

Click here to read Bercaw’s memo.