Tampa veterans' shelter gets long-overdue upgrades for Veterans Day

By
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - This Veterans Day, residents at a Tampa transitional shelter for homeless veterans will get some-much needed assistance from a service project led Habitat for Humanity. 

New Beginnings of Tampa provides counseling, addiction recovery programs and assistance in helping veterans transition back into jobs and obtain affordable housing. 
  
In the week leading up to Veterans Day, volunteers and staff with Habitat Hillsborough worked to help New Beginnings and it’s CEO Pastor Tom Atchison regain code compliance on one of their older houses this past week by replacing its dilapidated roof. 

Organizers with Habitat Hillsborough told FOX 13 now that the roof is completed, the nonprofit will spend Veterans Day painting, landscaping and doing a general spruce up. 

"The cool thing is the volunteers helping us will be some of the veterans who are living at the shelter," said Robin Macar with Habitat Hillsborough. 

For more information about New Beginnings of Tampa, click here.