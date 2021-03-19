Tampa WWE stars to serve as Wrestlemania 37 hosts

article

Tickets for Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa went on sale Friday. WWE superstar Drew McIntyre says the event in Tampa will be electric, thanks to the first live crowd since the pandemic began.

"When I walk out there, the hardest thing will be not to be overwhelmed when I hear them the first time live," McIntyre said.

Last year, amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the WWE had to scrap its Tampa 'Mania plans and move the event to its private performance center in Orlando -- with no crowd.

"There's nothing like our fans live," McIntyre continued. "They're our number-one superstar secret sauce. They create that unique atmosphere in WWE."

The two-night event at Raymond James Stadium will host 25,000 fans each night, April 10 and 11.

McIntyre squares off against powerhouse Bobby Lashley for the WWE title.

"Two big guys are gonna go to battle," he proclaimed.

Speaking of big guys, two local giants are serving as officials hosts for the event. The first is the legend: Hulk Hogan. The other is Titus O’Neil, who's become one of the Bay Area's most well know wrestlers and philanthropists.

"This is our Super Bowl," he said. "To be able to have it on our backyard, in Tampa Bay, it’s gonna be a lot of buzz globally."